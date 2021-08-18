Kakimaru

Daily UI 006 Profile

Kakimaru
Kakimaru
  • Save
Daily UI 006 Profile dailyui 006 profile daily ui dailyuichallenge
Download color palette

プロフィール画面
I created a profile screen for a weight tracking app !

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Kakimaru
Kakimaru

More by Kakimaru

View profile
    • Like