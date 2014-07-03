Ryan Nordyke

East West Landing Page web ui brand identity
Excited to be a part of the Dreamten team on dribble. Thanks for the invite.

I had the pleasure of working with the team out at East West and AM Design to revitalize the East West brand. Take a look at this shot of the website landing page, but don't look too long, those eyes will make you cry :). photo credit: Trey Hill.

Posted on Jul 3, 2014
