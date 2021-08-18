RSBerkane Mobile App

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A proposed design for a mobile application idea for RSBerkane a Moroccan Football Team.. with a modern and modern design 🧡🧡
An application with the idea of publishing the latest news related to the team, in addition to the team’s matches with all its participations.. Also, the possibility of purchasing a shirt and club products, as well as annual subscriptions.. With the addition of the possibility of broadcasting matches directly on the application.
There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome.
Have any App or Website design project ?
I'm available for hire - aliser4995@gmail.com