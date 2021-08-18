Xolani Dani

FLIGHT CENTRE destination page redesign

Xolani Dani
Xolani Dani
  • Save
FLIGHT CENTRE destination page redesign webdesign web design holiday airline travel website adobe xd digital design daily ui ui
Download color palette

The brief was to look at the current Flight Centre South Africa website and freshen it up by giving it a more modern look, make it more user friendly, and this is one of the pages that got the client excited.

Let me know in the comments section what you think, and what you like/dislike.

Don't forget to hit the like button.

Xolani Dani
Xolani Dani

More by Xolani Dani

View profile
    • Like