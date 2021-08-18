Akila's Behavioral AI Website Design

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
A little introduction about the company.Akila Labs is a New York-based startup committed to developing and deploying cutting edge technologies to address vexing problems in delivery of care for chronic diseases, health, fitness, and wellness.
The process:
To create this website design I have followed 4 steps, Let’s explore each one separately.
Information architecture:
Good IA is important because it gives a product competitive advantage. Users want to perform their tasks with the least amount of effort possible and will choose to use the product that creates the easiest, most pleasant experience for them. As a first step I create IA for this project.
Low-fidelity wireframes:
Low-fidelity wireframes they help teams visualize and test early concepts, requirements and design assumptions at the beginning of a web design project.
Style guide:
Colors affect people and their feeling that's why this step is very important, and always I am trying to use colors that represent the brand vision and make it fresh in the same time.
Final Design:
Strong visual elements are very important in any website page and illustration are one of the best solutions which can make the website really unique, and on this website the goal was to make illustrations clear and simple with a unique style. I used Paid Freepik Stock illustrations throughout the pages to make pages standout.
For More Screenshots visit the below URl:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/125531727/Akilas-Behavioral-AI-Website-Design
Thanks For Viewing.
Project URL : akila.ai
My Email Address is: habibahmed01@gmail.com