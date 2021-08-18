Victoria Georgieva

The Cloak Room - Vintage Speakeasy bar logo concept

This is my favourite logo concept from the batch I created for my clients from The Cloak Room - a new Speakeasy themed bar, based in Harlem, New York.

For this logo, I combined bold colours with traditional vintage shapes and typography styles for a delicious mix of retro and modern. I also couldn't resist splashing a touch of rough textures, and adding an etched illustration or two.

This concept ultimately got discarded in favour of another one, but I still love the handcrafted retro feel to it, as well as the little curtain symbol.

What do you think - do you like the vintage feel, or is it too much?

P.S.: The Cloak Room have their Grand opening tomorrow, August 19th. So heads up NYC based fellow designers - if you want a taste of their carefully crafted cocktails, or deliciously elevated small plates, or simply love live jazz, consider paying them a visit.

Logo, Graphic design & Illustration
