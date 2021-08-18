Pretty Lace Close Up Photography for Backgrounds

I managed to borrow some beautiful vintage Victorian lace work for a few hours and thought how beautiful they would look close up on some pink and blue paper. Perfect for romantic backgrounds, such as wedding invites, engagement cards and Valentine's Day products. I have created a bundle of 20 JPG photographs that are currently available to download on Design Bundles https://designbundles.net/squeebcreative/1515139-pretty-pink-blue-vintage-lace-fabric-textile-backg and Creative Fabrica! https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/pretty-pink-blue-vintage-lace-fabric/ Let me know if you create something beautiful with them, I always love to see where my photos go.