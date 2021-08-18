Mayank Maurya

'HUMAN MADE' Landing Page Concept

'HUMAN MADE' Landing Page Concept hypebeast foundry brand website fashion website fashion web design japan adidas nigo human made landing page website
Human Made is a Japanese fashion label, founded by fashion designer and music producer/DJ NIGO, in 2010.
Check their original website at: https://humanmade.jp/

