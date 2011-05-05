Eivind Borgersen

Shameless Self-promotion

Shameless Self-promotion
I'm currently looking to get full time work, so I figured I'd send a few A5 booklets out to potential studios. Contains some of my work and a CV.

The red sleeve will be blindstamped with the recipients name, using the Uni's letterpress. Hopefully this week. Fingers crossed!

Edit: Full view—http://instagr.am/p/D4MlM/

Posted on May 5, 2011
