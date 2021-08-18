Vitalii Prokopenko

CBD Shop - UX page improvement

CBD Shop - UX page improvement ux review ecommerce shop cbd wireframe creative mobile application inspiration ux ui design
Hi Dribbblers! Here is a quick shot of the solution I've created for my client CBD Shop to improve the page experience. What do you think of it, let me know.

