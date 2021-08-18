NFT Market Place Dashboard

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
You love Art? Yes, who doesn't! And here in digital art world we love to see vibrant and powerful arts. But when these arts get sold??
Obviously in an NFT Market!
We explored some NFT market dashboards recently and came up with our own version with some cool NFT CARD designs. Ahhh! its fantastic, I love it. Let me know if you love it too!
And feel free to message us if you need a hand- iboslimitedbd@gmail.com