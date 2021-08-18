Good for Sale
Bora DAN

Rio — Design System for Sharing Projects

Bora DAN
Bora DAN
Hire Me
  • Save
Rio — Design System for Sharing Projects ready for development global styles design kit stylekit uikit ui renting bike electric scooter escooter component variant sharing design system
Rio — Design System for Sharing Projects ready for development global styles design kit stylekit uikit ui renting bike electric scooter escooter component variant sharing design system
Rio — Design System for Sharing Projects ready for development global styles design kit stylekit uikit ui renting bike electric scooter escooter component variant sharing design system
Rio — Design System for Sharing Projects ready for development global styles design kit stylekit uikit ui renting bike electric scooter escooter component variant sharing design system
Rio — Design System for Sharing Projects ready for development global styles design kit stylekit uikit ui renting bike electric scooter escooter component variant sharing design system
Rio — Design System for Sharing Projects ready for development global styles design kit stylekit uikit ui renting bike electric scooter escooter component variant sharing design system
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png
  3. 3.png
  4. 4.png
  5. 5.png
  6. 6.png

Rio

Price
$32
Buy now
Available on UI8
Good for sale
Rio

⭐️ Meet the new Rio.

Rio is a completely ready for development electric scooter/bike sharing project. It can be used for other renting projects by the way. Renting and sharing projects have changed the way people move in cities. We designed Rio with the data that we collect from other major apps and benchmarks. We defined and tried to solve the pain points for these type of projects with brand new interface.

It contains 45 well designed UI screen and 20+ components with Figma variants. Color, text and effect styles all defined well and used in the project. Also Rio uses 8px grid system.

Prototyping is an important point for understand the userflow. We prepared prototyping in Rio and you can tour in the project via just click the play button in Figma.

Download the demo version and get 20% discount! 🏷

Try prototype

Download full version

Rio — Demo.fig.zip
10 MB
Download
Bora DAN
Bora DAN
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Bora DAN

View profile
    • Like