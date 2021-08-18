Brandign, Packaging design & CGI for Frio Chaser

The concept of frosted glass drives branding & design strategy we developed for Frio.

Frio Chaser neutralizes & softens the taste of liquor shot same as the frosted glass, blurs the image behind it.

