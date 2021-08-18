Alex Spenser
The Faces Studio

Brandign, Packaging design & CGI for Frio Chaser

Alex Spenser
The Faces Studio
Alex Spenser for The Faces Studio
Branding, Packaging design & CGI for Frio Chaser
Brandign, Packaging design & CGI for Frio Chaser label can sparkling chaser electrolytes beverage render 3dart artwork design stratedy art direction identity octane 3d visual glass frosted cgi branding packaging
The concept of frosted glass drives branding & design strategy we developed for Frio.
Frio Chaser neutralizes & softens the taste of liquor shot same as the frosted glass, blurs the image behind it.

