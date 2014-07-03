Kids Journey

I'm currently working out some options for a Kids logo for Journey the Way church here in Wichita. Trying to retain some of those sharp shape relationships that happen in the church's logo, while still allowing it to be fun and inviting. The colors are part of a color scheme that have been decided on previous. Any thoughts? I'm still wrestling with that 's', but I will win eventually, you dang 's', I will win...

Current church logo and logotype can be viewed here:

http://journeytheway.com

*I am not the designer of the current Journey the Way logo/logotype in use.