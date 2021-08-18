Travel design concept - desktop

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there, Dribblers community!
Let’s go on with vacation planning, again 😊 Remember the travel design concept for mobile we've discussed earlier? This time we will talk about the travel design concept for desktop.
The main emphasis here falls on navigation. That’s why we’ve placed the Search for tours in a visible place on the Home page. Agree, ‘where,’ ‘when’ and ‘how many people’ are the main questions in travel search. All these items are in our Search too.
Moreover, this concept is a cross-platform progressive web app or a PWA . It means it performs well on all devices. Such an approach saves customers’ time and money on developing separate product versions for desktop and mobile. Contact us to turn your website into a progressive web app.
Don't forget to visit Codica team website for more case studies.
Follow us on socials:
Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn