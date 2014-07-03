iqbal hakim boo

TRES EMPRE

iqbal hakim boo
iqbal hakim boo
  • Save
TRES EMPRE emblem logo badge vector minimal icon monogram
Download color palette

Logo Design for Thasmoosh (apparel) x Tres Empre collaboration series. Tres Empre is a Malaysian post-hardcore band from Kuala Lumpur.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2014
iqbal hakim boo
iqbal hakim boo

More by iqbal hakim boo

View profile
    • Like