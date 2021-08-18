Israel Oluwatobi

Sheffa Logo Design

Sheffa Communication

The wordmark was distinctively designed; shifting from the general narrative of brand identity system.

Type: MADE SAONARA

Contact me to get your logo design or brand identity project done: otobilobabrand@gmail.com

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
