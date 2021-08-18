Interactive list component

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I design a list component to try out a stacked hover effect and some detail design in dark mode. To keep the UI simple and clean I hide details of well known interaction design patterns. For example the column sorting icon in the column label is only visible when hovered. Another effect I tried out is the stacked hover effect on the cells (Auftrags-ID) for external links.
