Interactive list component
  1. 🏀list video shot.mp4
  2. shot.png

I design a list component to try out a stacked hover effect and some detail design in dark mode. To keep the UI simple and clean I hide details of well known interaction design patterns. For example the column sorting icon in the column label is only visible when hovered. Another effect I tried out is the stacked hover effect on the cells (Auftrags-ID) for external links.

Feel free to comment or share!

