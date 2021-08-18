James West

Daily Logo Challenge Day 32: Sports Team Logo

Daily Logo Challenge Day 32: Sports Team Logo daily logo challenge eagles college rugby sport bird eagle animal mascot character vector typography branding logo illustration flat design
Download color palette
  1. Day32-SportsTeam_3.jpg
  2. Day32-SportsTeam-05.jpg
  3. Day32-SportsTeam_4.jpg
  4. Day32-SportsTeam-02.jpg
  5. E85DA197-9CBF-4A6C-A82C-3221F53901E2.JPG

🦅 🏉 Day 32 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 Sports team logo with the name ‘Eagles’.

To have a bit of fun I decided to go the college mascot route for this one! Picking one of my favourite sports rugby 🏉 swipe to see my initial sketch ✍🏼

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼

