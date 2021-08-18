Detail of list component

Johannes Gerber

minimal design dark mode dark theme web app ui design cell row logistics manufacturing factory industrial app hover micro interaction detail table list
Here you see a detail shot of a list component how it could appear in an industrial web application. I designed a stacked hover effect, that means that while hovering a row it is possible to hover single cells as well.

Let me know what you think about it! I appreciate your feedback.

Bringing user centered design to Smart Industry applications

