Cats on a Cover - Album Cover Art

Cats on a Cover - Album Cover Art
  1. EDM.png
  2. Impact.png
  3. Daydream.png

Who doesn't love cats, right? Well... Lots of people, probably. But I do! And I wanted an all cat cast for these album cover concepts.

One might say, 'someones' very own cats did the modeling! Ha!

Hope you like it!

