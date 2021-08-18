Stevan Milovan

Homing - Real Estate Browser

Stevan Milovan
Stevan Milovan
  • Save
Homing - Real Estate Browser simple user interface ios ui ux real estate modern minimalist clean
Download color palette

A small UI I've created some time ago for a fictional real estate company for a skill showcase.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Stevan Milovan
Stevan Milovan

More by Stevan Milovan

View profile
    • Like