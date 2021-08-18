👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Website for PETROLIST
Established in July 2021, Petrolist is a fashion automotive brand, we represents an automotive point of view that underlines the brand as a petrolhead. We are taking a further step for an automotive fashion beyond an immaculate improvements. Petrolist fiercely finds fresh design and the value itself of the automotive perspective presented into the fashion world. Petrolist will initiate the brand by involving into many automotive events and fashion showcased.
PETROLIST.CO
by RAF STUDIO.
I am open to new projects!
Hit me up on rafidediputra@icloud.com
INSTAGRAM