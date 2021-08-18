Lukas Kavaliauskis

Syntropy post

Lukas Kavaliauskis
Lukas Kavaliauskis
  • Save
Syntropy post typography social media minimal isometric graphic design graphic font digital work company simple post post design art vector clean creative design
Download color palette

Hello, everyone here are a few posts that I have made for Syntropy. It was a while ago but it still shows my improvement in the social media post making

Lukas Kavaliauskis
Lukas Kavaliauskis

More by Lukas Kavaliauskis

View profile
    • Like