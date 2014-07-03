Bryce Thompson

Toro Mobile

Bryce Thompson
Bryce Thompson
Hire Me
  • Save
Toro Mobile ux ui proxima nova mhealth iconography dashboard enterprise
Download color palette

UI that I cooked up for an mHealth application that helps Nurses and Physicians delegate tasks in a hospital.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2014
Bryce Thompson
Bryce Thompson
Team Driven. Audience Tested. Design.
Hire Me

More by Bryce Thompson

View profile
    • Like