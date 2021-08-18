RAF STUDIO

Introducing RAF STUDIO

RAF STDUIO is a design studio based in Jakarta, Indonesia. Our services include branding, website, print, product design, and also creative direction. With an independent mind, we constantly explore the boundaries of creativity in graphic design by creating a product with great value and concept. Through experimenting with things around, culture, and the environment, we believe design will be turned into something fresh, contemporary, and bold.

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
