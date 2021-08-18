Palak Trivedi

DailyUI 005 :: App icon

DailyUI 005 :: App icon icon logo app ui ux design
Hey everyone!
Here's my take on making an app icon for the #dailyui challenge. Just a simple gaming app icon.
Hope you like it! Thoughts and feedback much appreciated.
Cheers!

Posted on Aug 18, 2021
