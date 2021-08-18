K. S. Designs Studio

Reminders To Self

K. S. Designs Studio
K. S. Designs Studio
  • Save
Reminders To Self blue white bouquet yellow wise words flowers postcard heritage type illustration feminine design
Download color palette

One of my favorite past times is reminding myself of things that I should be consciously acting on every day and this was the result of a day of spending a bit too much on skincare. I'm poor now. That's the reminder. Love it for myself.

The beautiful flower illustrations are free from Heritage Type Co.

K. S. Designs Studio
K. S. Designs Studio

More by K. S. Designs Studio

View profile
    • Like