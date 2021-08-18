Lena Grechits
Paralect

Mobile App for Content Creators

Lena Grechits
Paralect
Lena Grechits for Paralect
Hire Us
  • Save
Mobile App for Content Creators creators universe space navigation tabs statisctics tags profile video onboarding ux clean blue mobile app design black dark gradient ui
Download color palette

Hey there,

this is a concept for a mobile app for content creators. Here you can check portfolios of people who make videos, music, photos and other cool things of different

Do you like it? Press "L" :)

Paralect
Paralect
Hire Us

More by Paralect

View profile
    • Like