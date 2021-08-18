Tatiana Bischak

Irish Rose

Irish Rose raster illustrative procreate plants plant succulent artwork art illustrator illustration botanical
Absolutely love succulents with a good stem- makes them look like a little tree from an alien world. Also, this is one of my first illustrations with my new signature, designed by the talented Shane Cody, a good friend. You can find his work here: www.instagram.com/thescody

