Andy Jones

Mini Shift Card in Action 🤳

Andy Jones
Andy Jones
  • Save
Mini Shift Card in Action 🤳 date calendar time card shift medical minimal clean ios ux design app ui
Download color palette

The mini shift cards from the previous shot in the shift list view on the app.

6156118ebc1e231c0549d73c6e224ef5
Rebound of
Mini Shift Card
By Andy Jones
View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Andy Jones
Andy Jones
Product Designer with over 10 years experience 👴🏻

More by Andy Jones

View profile
    • Like