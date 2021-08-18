Xhoni Dollaku

Futuristic & Premium Vovlo Car accessories Design UI

Xhoni Dollaku
Xhoni Dollaku
  • Save
Futuristic & Premium Vovlo Car accessories Design UI illustration design branding web graphic design 3d ui
Download color palette

Futuristic 3D & UI Design for a configurator or an Automotive website. Inspiration was from old configurator websites. So happy to give this idea to promote new ideas on this topic.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Xhoni Dollaku
Xhoni Dollaku

More by Xhoni Dollaku

View profile
    • Like