Jungle Giant Font Duo

Jungle Giant Font Duo typeface display font display font ux ui vector app logo typography illustration graphic design design branding
Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/8GRyAE

Jungle Giant is a quirky, hand-drawn sans and script duo. It has a playful and organic feel that works great for branding, social media, and marketing!

The script includes over 35 alternatives with swashes and alternate styles. The uppercase print includes 2 styles - regular and italic so that it can match the tilt of the script or stand on its own.

