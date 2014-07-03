Rob Schilke

Forgotten memories in experimental typography

Rob Schilke
Rob Schilke
  • Save
Forgotten memories in experimental typography experimental typography vellum zine
Download color palette

Printed this and a series of other personal stories from friends in a zine printed on velum.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2014
Rob Schilke
Rob Schilke

More by Rob Schilke

View profile
    • Like