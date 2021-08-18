Rija

Quanta La Oranj Vintage Serif Font

Quanta La Oranj is a genuine vintage serif font loaded with alternates and ligatures that makes for stunning logos, quotes, wedding invites, blog posts, Instagram, and more! I have hand drawn every ligature so no letter is perfect and every ligature is unique. The true vintage vibe.

