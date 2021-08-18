The Drive Clothing- Shopify based Store

Hi There,

This is a Web UI exploration for clothing store The Drive Clothing. Hope you guys will like it.

Would be great to hear your feedback and suggestions on this new design.

************

Press "L" to like ❤️and give your valuable feedback. Don't forget to Follow me.

************

Thanks for your time and have a good day!

Looking for UX/UI Design?

We are available for new projects drop me a message @ rohan@axtrics.com

🔥 We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential