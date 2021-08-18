The Drive Clothing- Shopify based Store

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hi There,
This is a Web UI exploration for clothing store The Drive Clothing. Hope you guys will like it.
Would be great to hear your feedback and suggestions on this new design.
************
Press "L" to like ❤️and give your valuable feedback. Don't forget to Follow me.
************
Thanks for your time and have a good day!
