Silver South Font Duo (New Update)

Download Link: https://crmrkt.com/bG5jVV

Introducing the Silver South Font Duo, a classy, contemporary pair of script and serif fonts. With a stylish didot-style serif font and a free-flowing, expressive script companion, Silver South offers beautiful typographic harmony for a diversity of design projects, including logos & branding, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements & product designs.

