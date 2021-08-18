Yuko Abe

good good foods - Logo

Yuko Abe
Yuko Abe
  • Save
good good foods - Logo minimal graphic design branding logo design
Download color palette

Logo design for a food truck 'good good foods'

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Yuko Abe
Yuko Abe

More by Yuko Abe

View profile
    • Like