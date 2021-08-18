Fundraising app design concept

Today’s design concept is special. It is at the intersection of such popular trends as sharing economy, crowdfunding, sponsoring, and even gift economy. We all live, work, and socially function in groups, be it your circle of friends and acquaintances, your project team, your affinity group with similar interests and hobbies, etc.

As a result, a need to fund the activities of one of your peers may emerge from time to time. It may include charity, professional efforts, donations for content, even birthday gifts. That is what this concept is dedicated to.

As you can see, you can give money to any individual connected with you via this app, together with other registered participants. You can group them by different filters and track their progress. On the other hand, with this app, you would always be in the right position to ask to support your plans and initiatives financially.

As usual, thank you in advance for your reactions!