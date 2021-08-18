Helena Stretovych

Landing - cooperative website Finca

Glad to share with you the project I was working on. I did the landing for the villa Finca, which is located in Spain. They are engaged in organizing various events. The purpose of the landing was to tell about the villa itself and their service that they provide, so that even more people can find out about this place.This is one of the versions from the unapproved concepts.

