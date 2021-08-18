Website for HUMAN SKIES

Website for HUMANSKIES

HUMANSKIES serves to explore the deeper meanings of the universe through art. Symbolizing peace and unity by merging the idea of humans and the sky serving as one. HUMANSKIES encourages the growth and well-being of humanity by tapping into the spiritual aspects of existence expressed through art and design curated into the garments. Each creation is exquisitely cut-and-sewn and individually handcrafted with the finest fabrics.

HUMANSKIES.COM

by RAF STUDIO

I am open to new projects!

Hit me up on rafidediputra@icloud.com

INSTAGRAM