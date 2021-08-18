Israel Oluwatobi

E-farms Brand Identity

Israel Oluwatobi
Israel Oluwatobi
  • Save
E-farms Brand Identity wordmark marketplace onlinemarket ecommerce farming agriculture logoinspiration brand creativity design animation branding logo
E-farms Brand Identity wordmark marketplace onlinemarket ecommerce farming agriculture logoinspiration brand creativity design animation branding logo
E-farms Brand Identity wordmark marketplace onlinemarket ecommerce farming agriculture logoinspiration brand creativity design animation branding logo
E-farms Brand Identity wordmark marketplace onlinemarket ecommerce farming agriculture logoinspiration brand creativity design animation branding logo
E-farms Brand Identity wordmark marketplace onlinemarket ecommerce farming agriculture logoinspiration brand creativity design animation branding logo
Download color palette
  1. E-farms_5.jpg
  2. E-farms.jpg
  3. E-farms_4.jpg
  4. E-farms_3.jpg
  5. E-farms_2.jpg

E-farms Market as the name implies, is an online marketplace. Simply put, an ecommerce.

The brand focuses on making agricultural produce available for purchase through seamless processes.

The brief was discussed and the wordmark was simply curated with user experience consideration. Also, maintaining its consistency all through the brand touchpoints.

Contact me to get your logo design or brand identity project done: otobilobabrand@gmail.com

Israel Oluwatobi
Israel Oluwatobi
Brand Identity & Motion Designer Let's Chats!

More by Israel Oluwatobi

View profile
    • Like