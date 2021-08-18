Estiaan Keuler

Pixel Elephant Logo

Estiaan Keuler
Estiaan Keuler
  • Save
Pixel Elephant Logo graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

Modern and simplistic elephant animal is shaped with big pixel graphics.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Estiaan Keuler
Estiaan Keuler

More by Estiaan Keuler

View profile
    • Like