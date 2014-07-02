Lisa McCoy

Hola Miami! Cocktails promotion for LCBO.

miami type cigar box lcbo promotion poster script teal gold ornate cuban
Type treatment for a Cuban inspired Miami cocktails promotion for the LCBO.

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
