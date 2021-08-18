Vyacheslav

Pop-Up

Vyacheslav
Vyacheslav
  • Save
Pop-Up overlay pop-up ios minimal ui ux design ux mobile app ui dailyui
Download color palette

Pop-Up is a small element that shows an important message for the user. In my example, this message is to demonstrate the main functions of the application so that the user does not get lost.
🟥 Mockup: https://www.ls.graphics/presentation-kit/iphone-12-pro
🟧 Emoji & Avatars: https://superscene.pro/
🟨 Photo by: https://unsplash.com/@draufsicht
🟩 Icons: https://pegasusdesignsystem.com/

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Vyacheslav
Vyacheslav

More by Vyacheslav

View profile
    • Like