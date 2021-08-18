Onefox

City Invest Web Design

Onefox
Onefox
Hire Me
  • Save
City Invest Web Design web page web design web website landing
City Invest Web Design web page web design web website landing
Download color palette
  1. Untitled-2Artboard-1.png
  2. Untitled-2Artboard-1-copy.png

Web design for a company that invests money from wealthy private entities & families in growing businesses. It prides itself on its cross-border capabilities, and has a strong Sino-European focus.

Full project: Behance

Got a project in mind? 👉 onefoxdesign

Follow us: Facebook & Instagram & Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Onefox
Onefox
A full-service creative agency
Hire Me

More by Onefox

View profile
    • Like