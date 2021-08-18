Vladimir Pechonkin

Logo for a real estate agency

Logo for a real estate agency graphic design logotype brandbook design business branding brand logo
The agency specializes in the sale of luxury foreign real estate in the coastal strip. In your opinion, did you succeed in conveying the essence to potential clients succinctly and stylishly?

