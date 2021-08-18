Israel Oluwatobi

Chefs Garment Brand Identity

Chefs Garment Brand Identity
Chefs Garment Enterprise is a clothing brand that focuses on making ready to wear chefs uniform.
The brief was to curate a simple and classic yet, a memorable identity.
So I played around the initials of the brand name as you can obviously see here.

THE RATIONALE:
A Chef, usually, carrying a Dish (to be served) simplified with a super-imposition of the brand initials; 'C' and 'G' as in Chefs and Garment respectively.

The thought of versatility of the brand made me come up with different dynamic variations of its applications.

