Chefs Garment Brand Identity

Chefs Garment Enterprise is a clothing brand that focuses on making ready to wear chefs uniform.
The brief was to curate a simple and classic yet, a memorable identity.
So I played around the initials of the brand name as you can obviously see here.
THE RATIONALE:
A Chef, usually, carrying a Dish (to be served) simplified with a super-imposition of the brand initials; 'C' and 'G' as in Chefs and Garment respectively.
The thought of versatility of the brand made me come up with different dynamic variations of its applications.
Contact me to get your logo design or brand identity project done: otobilobabrand@gmail.com