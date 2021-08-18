Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sam Alfaro 🔥

Swish Payment for SAVR

Sam Alfaro 🔥
Sam Alfaro 🔥
Swish Payment for SAVR
Hi mates 🤙

Here is a screen of the deposit page where I implemented the Swedish "SWISH"-function for faster deposits.

SAVR is a fin-tech startup. It provides a platform for owning funds.
As the product grows so does the functionality.

Read more about this function here: https://savr.com/sv/nyheter/gor-snabba-insattningar-med-swish

Sam Alfaro 🔥
Sam Alfaro 🔥
Senior Product Designer, Sweden
