Swish Payment for SAVR

Hi mates 🤙
Here is a screen of the deposit page where I implemented the Swedish "SWISH"-function for faster deposits.
SAVR is a fin-tech startup. It provides a platform for owning funds.
As the product grows so does the functionality.
Read more about this function here: https://savr.com/sv/nyheter/gor-snabba-insattningar-med-swish