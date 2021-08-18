Yael Rachel Novich

Savyon City Logo Merch Project

Savyon City Logo Merch Project wordmarks wordmark flower yellow and green merchandise vector branding logo design illustration graphic design
A personal project of wordmarks, 2021.
Made with an old logo of the city Savyon, Israel.
Mockup by freepik.

